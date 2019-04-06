Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Magi – The Labyrinth of Magic

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Too Mean
Even if it is fairly obvious it is an April Fool’s video.
- Will it be Fate/Grands Order Warrior in the US?
A very elaborate April Fool’s game from Type-Moon this year.
- A Good Summary of the Ōoku Event
Saber Plays FGO sums up the event even if you can’t read Japanese.
- GameCenter CX: FGO Edition
A pretty good guess of what the Tokugawa’s World-Changing Labyrinth event is referencing and perhaps a little TOO well.
- A Night at the Symphony
If you wanted the Blu-ray for the orchestral Grand Order concert it comes out on July 31st.
- Final Fantasy
A look at Yoshitaka Amano’s version of Grand Order characters.
- 8-Bit Saber
A very pixelated Saber Nendoroid.
- Be Our Guest
A look at the rooms at Hotel Chaldea.
- Zero Chill
Just be patient.
- Relaxing at the Sakamoto Detective Bureau
Just chilling.
- Artoria Pendragon: King of Chefs
Very nice.
- The Other Love Goddess
Mash has many roles.
- Musical Boys
Mozart Vs Salieri.
