Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Great Wave off Kanagawa

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday.
- Such a Wonderful Interview
Nasu talks about how awesome Kunihiko Ikuhara is and how he has influenced him as an artist. The only thing that could be more targeted at me is if somehow Kenjiro Hata came into the room and started praising Ikuhara as well.
- Questions Among the Cherry Blossoms
There will be a FGO panel during Sakura Con this year.
- Karna and Arjuna are Good First Choices
Good Smile is making a jewelry line of Noble Phantasms from Grand Order.
- A Touch of Elegance
Don’t be too shocked that Artoria got a figure of her in her formal dress from the 2nd Grand Order Anniversary event.
- Sherlock’s New Case File
The Murder at the Kogetsukan event from Grand Order is getting a novelization.
- … Less Elegant
A figure of Illya in a bunny suit.
- The Biker Who Lept Through Time
And the oni who loved him.
- Mash Fashion Show
She is loved but loved for a reason.
