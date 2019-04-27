Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Grey Skies Ahead

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Other Half of Type-Moon
Some tasty trivia about Takeuchi Takashi to complement the Nasu trivia post.
- Get Your Butterfly Net
There are now some details for the home video release of the second Heaven’s Fell movie.
- Cases SOLVED
The last novel of the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files will be released on May 17.
- Making Reines a Sima Yi Pseudo-Servant is Brilliant
Lord El-Melloi II Case Files Collaboration is looking amazing. Here are some links to the stream announcing the event if you need them.
- The Power of Youth
Young Alexander got an animation update for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files Collaboration.
- We Never Learn
There is a commercial for the second volume of Learning with Manga.
- Welcome to Shimosa
The Shimosa manga is getting a commercial as well.
- Soundtrack the Third
Some nice official samples of the third Grand Order OST.
- The Best Day for Grand Order NA
It is beautiful.
- Eyes of Cash Perception
Assassin and Saber Shiki were added to Grand Order Arcade along with a Grand Order tie in.
- A Feast of Fate
They are holding a live event called Today’s Dinner Party for the Emiya Family. Very jealous.
- Cooking Papa
ReDrop is doing a new Type-Moon cooking manga with Caesar and Cleopatra as main characters.
- Running in the 2010s
Goodsmile entered the Spa-Francorchamps race with a Fate themed car. Also.
- Jay Sherman Says Buy My Book
Fate/Requiem is available for purchase on BOOK☆WALKER.
- Cuteness Power X 1000
Mash is getting a Nendoroid Doll dressed in Fou pajamas.
- More Mash
Let’s keep the cuteness train going.
- Evolving an Eevee with a Moon Stone
The best way to evolve.
