Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: With Just a Hint of TB

- Mark July 6th on Your Calendars
Lord El-Melloi II Case Files is starting on July 6th.
- Another Murder Most Foul
There is another mostly story based mystery event in Grand Order.
- Ishtar Returns (Without Dustin Hoffman)
Six Million Downloads for the English version of FGO means the popular Rin pseudo-servant is back.
- Archer is a Class Filled With Rangers
How many Archers actually use bows?
- Covers of Yin and Yang
The covers for the Murder at the Kogetsukan novels.
- This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
Touyama Nao, the voice actress for Ibaraki Dōji and Suzuka Gozen is going to stop using Twitter or at least severely curtail her usage thanks to a stalker.
- Finale
Illustrations from the 10th volume of the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- Powerful Recruits for the Desktop Army
Musashi, Okita, and Tamamo are extremely powerful additions.
- Dress Like an Extra
Six Fate/Extella Link themed parkas.
- Victorius BB
She is the champion.
- Too Many Maids?
It may actually be possible.
- Hakuno is Maxing and/or Relaxing
Swimming in the day and out of the town at night.
- Sherlock Saber
The picture just amuses me.
- Don’t Forget about Ayako Mitsuzuri
Although she is not a main character she is memorable.
