Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Downtime

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Sky is Falling
The lack of exciting concent for May REALLY hit FGO in the wallet.
- The Long National Nightmare is Over
There will be a stream about the next Lostbelt soon.
- Everything is Tiny
Shinjuku is a cafe and art gallery for Heaven’s Feel.
- I Think You Know This Guy
They have started character PVs for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- The Case of the Missing Dates
The Lord El-Melloi II Case Files musical has dates for its performances.
- Old Maid Mad About Painting
Hokusai is getting a gorgeous little figure.
- Memories of a Romantic
Dr. Roman is getting a figure in February.
- Still No Costume in Grand Order
Saber Alter might not have her Shinjuku outfit in Grand Order yet but she has a Nendoroid that is wearing it. It also comes with her awesome bike, sword, and dog.
- He Loves to Take off His Shirt
This new figure of Gilgamesh is pure fan service.
- Drink with Shirou
This cup has a lot of text on it.
- Shipper on Deck
Osakabehime has some good taste.
- A Shield Against Illness
The Best Kohai will cure what ails you.
- The Matter of France
Charlemagne and Bradamante
- Pako Team Epic
Pakoserker is coming but the memes precede him.
- Beach Chunibyo
Jalter is living her best life at the beach.
- Almost Certainly a Look into the Future
Summer Tomoe Gozen: It is a matter of when and not if.
- Icy Hot
Atilla is beating the heat with a cool treat.
- Mysterious
Ozzy unveils himself.
- Victory!
Nero wins!
- Chill Out
Lancer Artoria is just relaxing on the weekend.
Advertisements