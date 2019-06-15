Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Enter the Bhagavad Gita

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Lost Belt Four News
There is so much of it!
- FGO Fes News
The FGO Festival this year is going to have a certain mouse mascot amusement park them.
- Pretty Ways to Spend Your Money
They are making FGO themed Google Play cards.
- The Music of the Labyrinth
They are releasing the theme song for the Tokugawa Kaiten Labyrinth: Ooku event.
- More Clues to Discover
There are now details about the opening and ending for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files anime. There are also going to be some big premiere showings around the world for the first episode.
- Echo of the King
The next Lord El-Melloi II Case Files PV focuses on Gray.
- Reading to the Mongrels
They are getting Tomokazu Seki for the Jpanaese audiobook version of the Epic of Gilgamesh. Sadly Yuu Kobayashi will not also be on the audiobook.
- The Powers of Heaven and Hell
Ibaraki and Benkei are being added to Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Lunch with Some Magical Girls15
Prisma Illya gets another collaboration cafe.
- Lunch with Some Magical Girls15
- Chloe is a Centerfold
Prisma Illya is also getting an article in Newtype thanks to the theatrical OVA.
- Just a Heads Up
Some news about the date of Comic Market 98 for any Type-Lunatics who were wondering how the Olympics were going to affect the event. I only mention this because Type-Moon has such a presence at Comic Market.
- I Assume An Elizabeth and Nero Concert Sounds Like Disaster Area
They have some nice Fate/Extella Link shirts.
- Own an Incubus
Merlin can now troll your other figures.
- Wine for Two
Scathach is still badass even when in a bunny girl outfit for this figure.
- Can Sexy Fox Cops Counter Corrupt Otter Cops?
Such a lovely Tamamo figure.
- A Spicy Pillow
Apparently, someone decided there was a need for a Mapo Tofu Ramen pillow.
- Remember Ophelia Phamrsolone?
We hardly knew ye.
- Still More than Akiha
Not that Akiha is that high a bar to jump over.
- Speaking of Akiha
I think she read what I wrote about her.
- Sometimes You Have to Take a Break
Musashi can’t be sword fighting 24/7.
- Too Sexy Indeed
That Mash does it so naturally.
- Beautiful Poison
Semiramis clearly knows how to handle the heat.
- She Once Was The IT Girl
I’m surprised that the popularity of Qin Liangyu rose and faded the way it did. She still has her fans but she faded quicker than I thought she would.
- Illya: Murder Machine
The real Illya.
- Cold Air Can Be Good Civilization
Accommodations can be made when it gets over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
- The Heat is On
Xuanzang is having a hard time with the summer heat.
- Tactics
All the commanders gather.
- Siblings in the Rain
Nobunaga and Nobukatsu share an umbrella.
