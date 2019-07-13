Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Welcome Back, Mr. Holmes

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Babylonian Boys and Tea Time Girls
The merchandise being sold at FGO Fes 2019: Chaldea Park is slowly being revealed.
- I Want That Tea!
Even more FGO Fes 2019: Chaldea Park merchandise.
- Today’s Menu for the Chaldea Family
Such a charming and well-made video.
- Battousai: The Nendoroid Slayer
He is certainly popular since Okada Izo is already getting a Nendoroid.
- Posterior
The Grizzly Panda figure for Bradamante focuses on exactly what you would expect.
- Remember the Pain
A preview for the home video release of Lost Butterfly.
- Putting in the Work
Apparently, they made a complete 3D model for the Einzbern Castle to track the battles there for the Heaven’s Feel movies.
- Baker Street Irregulars
The Lord El-Melloi II Case Files anime was kickoff by some wonderful original art.
- The 4th Comes to Japan
Japanese fandom discovers the English All the Statesmen! game.
- Trauma Center: Under the Knife
Going to this hospital is either a brilliant move or a horrifically stupid one.
- The Empress is Casual
Sometimes Nero just wants to relax at the beach.
- This is Not Zombie Land Saga
But with Maxwell’s Demon, it is an easy mistake to make.
- Fire Force
They do have a bit of a fire and ice thing going on.
- Hot Mama
Her gameplay may be mediocre but people like drawing Avenger Nobunaga.
- The Nobu Family
She seems to be gunning for the Artoria Queen of varients spot. At least the Princess Sakura one.
- The Trinity
The Mother, The Daughter, and Holy Bone Demon Ghost.
- Does She Know You Are Borrowing That?
Seems risky Tamamo.
- Don’t Mess with India
Lakshmibai does not have time for your shit.
- It’s a Cruel, (Cruel), Cruel Summer
Are the Gudakos salty about the gacha?
- So Tsundere
But that is why people love Jeanne Alter.
- Is Mash Also a Lancer?
Shew has a huge parasol.
- SMUG
Reines knows she is better than you.
- Raised Hand of the Destruction God
Arjuna is about to strike.
