Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: King of the Beach

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Zepplin Takes Off With a Graceful Landing
The Opening and Closing songs for the Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note series are out.
- You’ve Gotta be Squidding Me
Goodsmile has some epic Katsushika Hokusai merchandise for FGO Fes 2019.
- Speed Racing Lily
Team Good Smile Racing has a Lily Saber themed race car for the 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps.
- 15 YEARS!
I can’t believe that Type-Moon Racing has been around for 15 years.
- Racing Against the Clock
They are also releasing this toy car for the 15th anniversary.
- Ms. Anastasia Loves Ramen Noodles
Some of the food you could buy at FGO Fes 2019.
- Sukeban Deka Patrols the Beach
Summer Minamoto no Raikou has landed in FGO Arcade.
- So Many Installs
A nice video of Prisma Illya’s animations from her appearance in Tenka Hyakken.
- Don’t Forget Chole
A video for Chloe’s from her appearance in Tenka Hyakken.
- The Tiny Flames of France
Cu Poche now has a Jeanne Alter figure.
- More Misty Water Colored Memories
The cover for FGO Memories II.
- An Amazing Upgrade
In the Servant Summer Festival! 2018 Rerun Mordred in now wearing her 2nd Anniversary outfit.
- High Levels of Chuunibyou
Possibly toxic levels.
- Al Basty
Hassan of the Serenity is after you in your dreams.
- The 4th Jeanne Sister
Lakshmibai is pretty much officially part of the family at this point.
- Terror in the Background
Lakshmibai is truly cursed.
- Dessert on the Beach
Sweetness on the sand.
- The Youth Corps of Ulster Will be Avenged
Cú Chulainn Alter is a force of nature.
- Three Solid Candidates
Everyone has their choices for the next set of Summer Servants.
- Frozen Beauty on the Beach
When will it be Anastasia’s time?
- Summer on the French Riviera
Vive La France!
- So Many Nobus, So Little Time
Enter the Nobuverse.
- Strike a Pose
Hanging out with the niece.
- Goddess of War
Nagao Kagetora smiles as she fights.
- Miyamoto Musashi vs. the World
Shimosa was cool.
