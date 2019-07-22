Pre-Otakon 2019: Hisui’s Solo Adventure!

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up this week)

I’m not going to lie to you. Doing Otakon coverage without Kate is a little bit frightening. Otakon is always just such a beast of a convention. Truth be told no one could ever cover it all and even when there were two of us there were always parts of the convention we wanted to see that slipped through the cracks. I have covered AnimeNEXT and other conventions without her but Otakon is always a triathlon compared to simple marathon of covering other conventions. I will do my best and see what happens.

Be sure to attend Our Panels!

New Anime for Older Fans

Saturday, 10:15 AM, Panel 6 (Room 152A)

My tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

09:00 AM Urusei Yatsura: 40+ Years, Datcha!

10:15 AM Abrakadabra! Magic Systems in Anime

11:30 AM Shojo Manga’s Lost Generation

12:45 PM Comparing US and Japanese Comics with Hiroshi Nagahama

02:00 PM Mix! panel with Kikuko Inoue and Michihiko Suwa

03:15 PM DENPA Manga Licensing Panel

04:30 PM Kyogoku’s Guide to Directing and Animating Anime from Tokyo Ghoul to Yuru Camp with a side of Kuroko no Basket

05:45 PM Live Drawing with Studio Trigger

07:00 PM Planes, Trains, and Battleships: A Look at the Leijiverse

09:30 PM Aren’t You a Little Old for This? – Fandom and Functional Adulthood

Saturday

09:00 The Women Who Write Shounen and Seinen Manga

10:15 AM New Anime for Older Fans

11:30 AM Otaquest panel feat TAKU

12:45 PM Mecha as Modern Mythology: The New Hero’s Journey

02:00 PM “That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime” Staff Panel

02:15 PM IOEA presents What’s Comiket

04:30 PM Fact & Fiction: The Real Events That Have Inspired Our Favorite Anime

05:45 PM Magical Girls Transforming Through the Ages

07:00 PM Genshiken and Beyond: The Works of Kio Shimoku

08:15 PM Fake Fashion and Vintage Vandalism: A Designer Tour Through the Fashion of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

09:30 PM WHY Marnie Was There: Turning Brit Lit into Anime

Sunday

09:00 AM Fate/Stay Night and Type Moon: A World of Magic and Mystery

10:45 AM Animation in Anime

11:30 AM The History of Japanese Animation as created by Masao Maruyama Part 2

12:45 PM Star-Crossed Alien Lovers…in Robots!

02:00 PM Twenty Years Ago: Anime in 1999

03:00 PM Closing Ceremonies

04:00 PM Con Feedback Session