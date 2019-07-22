Pre-Otakon 2019: Hisui’s Solo Adventure!

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up this week)
I’m not going to lie to you. Doing Otakon coverage without Kate is a little bit frightening. Otakon is always just such a beast of a convention. Truth be told no one could ever cover it all and even when there were two of us there were always parts of the convention we wanted to see that slipped through the cracks. I have covered AnimeNEXT and other conventions without her but Otakon is always a triathlon compared to simple marathon of covering other conventions. I will do my best and see what happens.
DOWNLOAD THE PRE-OTAKON PODCAST
Be sure to attend Our Panels!
New Anime for Older Fans
Saturday, 10:15 AM, Panel 6 (Room 152A)
Star-Crossed Alien Lovers…in Robots!
SUNDAY, 12:45 PM, Panel 5 (Room 151B)
My tentative schedule for the convention:
Friday
09:00 AM Urusei Yatsura: 40+ Years, Datcha!
10:15 AM Abrakadabra! Magic Systems in Anime
11:30 AM Shojo Manga’s Lost Generation
12:45 PM Comparing US and Japanese Comics with Hiroshi Nagahama
02:00 PM Mix! panel with Kikuko Inoue and Michihiko Suwa
03:15 PM DENPA Manga Licensing Panel
04:30 PM Kyogoku’s Guide to Directing and Animating Anime from Tokyo Ghoul to Yuru Camp with a side of Kuroko no Basket
05:45 PM Live Drawing with Studio Trigger
07:00 PM Planes, Trains, and Battleships: A Look at the Leijiverse
09:30 PM Aren’t You a Little Old for This? – Fandom and Functional Adulthood
Saturday
09:00 The Women Who Write Shounen and Seinen Manga
10:15 AM New Anime for Older Fans
11:30 AM Otaquest panel feat TAKU
12:45 PM Mecha as Modern Mythology: The New Hero’s Journey
02:00 PM “That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime” Staff Panel
02:15 PM IOEA presents What’s Comiket
04:30 PM Fact & Fiction: The Real Events That Have Inspired Our Favorite Anime
05:45 PM Magical Girls Transforming Through the Ages
07:00 PM Genshiken and Beyond: The Works of Kio Shimoku
08:15 PM Fake Fashion and Vintage Vandalism: A Designer Tour Through the Fashion of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
09:30 PM WHY Marnie Was There: Turning Brit Lit into Anime
Sunday
09:00 AM Fate/Stay Night and Type Moon: A World of Magic and Mystery
10:45 AM Animation in Anime
11:30 AM The History of Japanese Animation as created by Masao Maruyama Part 2
12:45 PM Star-Crossed Alien Lovers…in Robots!
02:00 PM Twenty Years Ago: Anime in 1999
03:00 PM Closing Ceremonies
04:00 PM Con Feedback Session