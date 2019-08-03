Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: A World of Wonder

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Anticipating Big News
Fate/GO Fes is going to have so much news. Below is just some of it.
- Ocean’s Thirteen
The first batch of Summer Servants and Costumes have been teased. While we don’t know her class they did show off Musashi’s Noble Phantasm.
- The Art Gallery
The original art made for the Fate/GO Fes.
- Mashu Origins
There will be a Grand Order Episode Zero with Dr. Roman and a young Mashu. Also, this is the goofy cover for the script book.
- Too Many Choices
A nice big picture of the 4th set of Anniversary CEs.
- DEDICATION
The line for FGO Fes 2019 at 5 am.
- Spamalot
The 1st Camelot movie got a teaser trailer.
- Hype for Black Keys
The Third Heaven’s Feel movie gets a teaser trailer as well.
- See the Sounds of Spring
Here are some key visuals for Spring Song to go along with the trailer.
- Songs of the Saberface
A Fate Song Materials CD is coming.
- 3D Tarot Deck
They are making figures for the images on the back of the class cards.
- Even More Gacha
Capsule Servant is getting its own mobile game.
- Wonderfest MADNESS!
So many Type-Moon figures at Wonder Festival 2019. I will post links from NekoMagic that break things down via company.
- Phat!, Alphamax, Medicos Entertainment, AZONE: There is a Hokusai, Semiramis, and Scathach=Skadi.
- ANIPLEX+, Union Creative, Emontoys, FLARE, Daibadi: Here is Shi Huang Di, The Three Main Valkyries, Caster Gilgamesh, Fate/Extra Last Encore Rin, Lord El-Melloi II, and Grand Order Duel.
- SEGA, Broccoli, Vertex, Knead, I.V.E.: Prize figures of Charlemagne, Medusa, Rider Ishtar.
- Hobby Max, KADOKAWA, PLUM, Wanderer, Genesis: This time we have Idol Chloe, Idol Miyu, and Kimono Saber Alter.
- Kotobukiya: Just Anastasia and Kadoc
- Megahouse: Some Desktop Army.
- quesQ: Quite a bit with Artoria Pendragon Lancer Alter, Scathach=Skadi, Scathach, Caster Shuten Douji, Brave Liz, School Girl Nero, Passionlip, and Ortenaus Mashu.
- Good Smile Company: Last but not least is Okita Alter, Gilgamesh, Tomoe Gozen, Minamoto no Raikō, Nendoroid Gilgamesh, Nendoroid Lord El-Melloi II, Figma Summer Jeanne d’Arc, Figma Summer Jeanne d’Arc Alter, Figma Caster Gilgamesh, Figma Ortenaus Mashu, Figma Sakura and Shinji, Casual Clothing Jeanne d’Arc, Lily Saber
Also Scale Figure, Figma, and Nendoroid Type-Moon Racing Artoria
plus Scale Figure, Figma, and Nendoroid Type-Moon Racing Nero
but also Scale Figure, Figma, and Nendoroid Type-Moon Racing Jeanne d’Arc
- Even More Unity
They are updating the version of Unity used for Grand Order.
- The Race is ON!
The Global version of FGO gets to experience the second batch of Summer Fun.
- Go Speed Go
Celebrate 15 years of Fate with so much Type-Moon Racing.
- Purchasing an Encore
Aniplex of America is releasing Fate/EXTRA Last Encore.
- Very Expensive Dress Up
Grand Order Arcade seems much better about adding custom costumes.
- My Roommate’s Kryptonite
Shinjuku Dress Jalter needed a Nendoroid.
- Time For More Swords
Seiko and Aniplex+ have a fashionable Miyamoto Musashi watch.
- Signature Series
I am jealous whenever I see any of these signature events in Japan.
- The Beginner’s Guide
Crunchyroll’s attempt to make an intro to the Fate Universe with potential places to onboard yourself.
- How Good is Great?
ANN reviews for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files.
- I’m Mary Poppins Y’All
The 7th Line of Sugar Pochette items makes every one Mary Poppins.
- A Squidiculous Plush
A cuddly version of Hokusai.
- The Pit Stop
Some more official art for Type-Moon racing.
- An Early Summer
Some wonderful summer art from the Aniplex booth.
- Vampires Who Hate the Sun
Carmilla seems to do OK on a sunny day for a Nosferatu
- Untying a Bow
BB invites sexy trouble.
- Saintly Summer Fun
Jeanne d’Arc enjoys the beach.
- Another Maid
Le Chevalier D’Eon is undercover as a maid.
- Dangerous to the Touch
But the Hassan of the Serenity is very tempting.
- Resting Beach Beast Face
Kama and Kiara are hanging out just being the Beast III sisters.
- “Welcome to Chaldea Park!”
Mash and Da Vinci make any theme park more welcoming.
- Don’t Forget the 1st Summer
Tamamo Lancer was wonderful.
- Happy School Chums
Sigurd and Brynhildr as school kids.
- Celebrate the 4th
Mashu is celebrating the 4th FGO anniversary.
- After the Fireworks
It is time for the pool.
- The Hopping Dead
I’m surprised I have not seen more 4th Anniversary Shuten Douji.
- Exasperated
That is Reines’s default expression.
- Desert Beauty Bonding
Scheherazade finally has a friend.
- From Queen to Servant
Marie Antoinette is a happy maid none the less.
- You Should Know Your Limits
Hubris brings down Maid Alter.
- Sigurd Gets in on the Buster Memes
Lounging in a Buster Shirt.
- You, Just Gotta, Ignite the Light
Celebrate BB.
- Chaldea Super Group
FGO rocks!
- A Humble Meal
Yagyū Munenori eats a tasty treat.
- More Foodies
Musashi also sits down for a nice meal in a bowl.
- Beauty and the Beast
You can choose which is which.
- 36 Views of Mount Fuji
Hokusai is on vacation.
- Karna Chills
Relaxing as the sun sets for the night.
- One Angry Hamster
Aśvatthāman invites the joke.
- Summer Kama
She will probably have to wait before she gets her chance.
- Pizza Party
Not sure I would trust Neco Arc pizza.
- Sengoku Summary
So much Sengoku.
- Cat Attack
Is it Tamamo Cat’s Turn?
Advertisements