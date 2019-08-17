Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Memes Only Die Once

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- What Happens in Vegas
The 4th Summer event in Grand Order seems as strong as previous events.
- Okita Sōji Triumphant
The commercial for the Las Vegas Official Bout kills off an old meme.
- Hope (and Delusions) Spring Enteral
Grand Order is playing a dangerous game put putting her in here even if just as an easter egg.
- Silly Number Stuff
A look at the profits from the English version of Grand Order by day during the summer event. I find it fascinating to see when people spend the most.
- The Full Monty
An article writing up a longer version of the Interview with Nasu about the 4th anniversary for Grand Order.
- Behind Every Great Man
They are now showing off Siduri’s character design from the Babylon anime.
- Mash: Origins
Episode 0 Initium Iter is now streaming.
- The Sounds of Suffering
A preview for the Lost Butterfly OST.
- A Tale of Two Penguins
Alice Kuonji finally has a kigurumi buddy.
- Club Penguin
Melt has a posse as well.
- The NEET Joins Girls’ Frontline
I assume Osakabehime thought she could make money streaming Fortnite.
- Hang Ten
Saber Hokusai looks to be trying to become a rider as well.
- A Life of Cat and Maids
Life can be fine.
- Time Dilations
Pick which pair suits you best.
- On a Trip to Nowhere
On a sailing ship to nowhere, leaving any place.
- Wicked Summer Boys
They look to be up to no good in all the right ways.
- The Black and White Cookie
People love Arjuna and Karna.
