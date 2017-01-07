Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Bravest Fencer

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Happy New Years From Type-Moon
Apparently, it is not the happiest new year for Tristian.
- Ring in the New Year with Swordsmanship
Miyamoto Musashi is the herald for the Grand Order New Years celebration.
- A Very Happy New Year For My Roommate
I am sure he will enjoy this new years present from Takashi Takeuchi from the latest Comic Market.
- Hopefully, This Means a Jeanne d’Arc Upgrade In Fate/Grand Order
If anything will get her to be more competitive it would be the upcoming Fate/Apocrypha anime.
- Red Like Roses Fills My Dreams
Are you looking forward to seeing Nero in the Winter?
- Congratulations Sakura!
Congratulations. You finally get your time in the spotlight. That also means infinite suffering for you.
- It is Never Over
So much more Grand Order on the horizon.
- The Girls of Summer
The Prisma Illya movie does not have a date but it now how a season that it will tentatively be released in.
- A Soundtrack of Universal Genius
Fate/Grand Orders OST gets a cover.
- Does Mordred Wear Underwear?
Grand Order Material III tells you the answer.
- Sub Warfare
I just wanted to post the subtitled version of the Fate/Grand Order: Epic of Remnant trailer from last week.
- Sayonara 2016
Just in case you missed the little Guda Guda Order companion to Fate/Grand Order: First Order. Watch it and see Sakura Saber get punched in the face.
- For Your Eyes Oni
Shuten Douji is coming at you in Chara-Forme Beyond form.
- Count Your Eightfold Blessings
The Tamamo-no-Mae Nendoroid is coming soon.
- BayBay Has a Fantastic Figure
BB is getting a figure from Good Smile.
- The Book of the 5 Rings
While some people might have been sad they genderswapped Miyamoto Musashi the fan artists were not upset at all.
- Welcome Back Matthew
Shielder love.
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives of the Holy Grail War
So much cooking with Fate manga.
- There Maybe Too Many Versions of Artoria
Or so some people (who are not me) say.
- The False Strange Tales of the Imperial Holy Grail Anime
I was just not in the cards for Sakura Saber and Nobu.
- Return to Fuyuki City Again for the First Time
I once again talk about a new Type-Moon project for way too long. This time my target is Fate/Grand Order: First Order.