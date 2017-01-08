All Points Bulletin: Kubo and the Dad Bod Christmas

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

Pizza Vending Machine

Mostly I can’t believe this didn’t come from Japan, but they probably have their own, right?

Mostly I can’t believe this didn’t come from Japan, but they probably have their own, right? Behind Kubo and the Two Strings Underwater Scene

This movie was impressive even before you start wondering how they did it.

The Other Gift of the Magi:

