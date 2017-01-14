Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Grand Order Got 2000% More Metal!

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- What’s in the Box?
Marvelous Games just did an unboxing of Moon Crux Edition of Fate/Extella.
- Fate/Grand Recap
If you missed any of the New Years announcements, videos, and teasers they are now all in one video from Type-Moon with some additional material.
- Understand FGO Through Toys
While she was merely a background magus in the anime it seems that Gudako gets her own Nendoroid. Just don’t let it hear your Jeanne d’Arc Nendoroid speaking kindly about the makers of Fate/Grand Order.
- Lily Saber to the MAX
Lily Saber is getting a new Figma but this time she will be in her max ascension outfit from fate/Grand Order.
- Make Way for the Old Man of the Mountain
Hassan-i Sabbah can now be summoned. He is still the Type-Moon Skull Knight.
- The Return of the Moon Goddess
The Moon Goddess event is returning to Fate/Grand Order. It will be interesting to go back to this event now that the game has changed so much.
- See You in the Summer
The Prisma Illya movie is now scheduled to be released in the summer.
- Interest in the Adult Medusa Lancer Was Noted
The Type-Moon staff had lots to say about Fate/Grand Order: First Order.
- First a Fake Sasaki Kojirō and Now Miyamoto Musashi Imposters
Everyone wants to be the author of the Book of Five Rings.
- Last Christmas I Gave you My Demon Heart
When will we get an easier way to get Hearts of a Foreign God?
- The King has Arrived
All the Assassins can feel that King Hassan has arrived.
- Time to Chillax
Sometimes you just have to relax at Chaldea.
- Beautiful Niten’ichi
Miyamoto Musashi draws out the fan artists to the Ganryū-jima of the Internet.
- Knights of the Bishonen Table
There is a King of the Round Table otome game waiting to be made.
- Beautiful Matthew
The newer girls always get a lot of attention but there is always some love for Shielder if you look for it.