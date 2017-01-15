All Points Bulletin: Half a Loaf of Kung Fu

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Level Up Radishes
- Library Extension
Just in case you are too lazy to check if the library has that book you are about to order off Amazon, this extension will do it for you!
- Parental Controls Brought to You By Bowser
A tutorial so amusing, informative, and actually encouraging about talking with children!
- Do You Hear the Aliens Sing? Singing the Song of Angry Lifeforms?
Earth declaring marshal changes the overall dynamic of Babylon 5.
- Who Am I? (1998)
The Westworld TV series practically begs you to examine the question of self and consciousness.
- The Passage of Fall
Don’t listen to the video description. This is an overview of the Fall anime season.
- The Passage of Fall 2
The podcast version of the link above from Oldtaku no Radio.
Guys, I’m so hype for Nintendo Switch!