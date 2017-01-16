S.W.A.T. Reviews: Winter 2017

Follow us directly, on Stitcher, or on iTunes

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of ACCA from MADHOUSE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Piacevole from Zero-G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Chiruran 1/2 from LandQ Studios. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Chain Chronicle from Telecom Animation Film. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of Hand Shakers from GoHands. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Spiritpact from Haoliner Animation League. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Fuuka from Diomedia. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club from J C Staff. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of elDLIVE from Pierrot. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Idol Incidents from MAPPA. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Urara Meirocho from J C Staff. It is streaming on Anime Network. DOWNLOAD