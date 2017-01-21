Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Master of Orion – Conquer the Dangos

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- IT HAS ARRIVED!
Fate/Extella is out and released a final trailer to promote the game’s debut.
- Love on the Moon
If you’re trying to decide on getting Extella this Crunchyroll review is fairly well-balanced on the merits and flaws of the game.
- Virtual Insanity
Apparently, there is going to be a Fate/Grand Order VR app with Shielder.
- The Revenge of the Count of Monte Cristo
The next event is a rerun of the Cries of The Vengeful Demon in the Prison Tower in Grand Order.
- BB GUN Fanfiction
Someone did an impressive amount of work to make their version of BB for Fate/Grand Order.
- Grand Bonuses
In Japan, there are all sorts of bonuses to get with the Fate/Grand Order: First Order release.
- You Down with O.S.T.? (Yeah, You Know Me)
There is now a full listing of all three disks of the first Fate/Grand Order soundtrack.
- Radio Gaga
Takeuchi Takashi did some nifty sketches for the latest Chaldea Radio.
- Just the Stats Ma’am
The latest Grand Order Talk had some interesting little tidbits of information about the game.
- The New Moon
The Moon Goddess Event is back in Grand Order.
- Saber Clones Work Ward For The Money
Fate/Grand Order was one of the 10 most profitable games last year in app revenue.
- Porno for Pyros
Kiyohime and Shielder got to make that cash any way they can.
- A Pirate’s Life For Me
Drake’s real booty on display.
- I’m Your Biggest Fan
Of course, Gilgamesh would have a golden fan for sale.