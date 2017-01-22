All Points Bulletin: Fog of Gregor MacGregor

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • Lifting the Fog of War
    The main problem with strategy games is that point where you have definitely won but you still have to play out the last 30% of the match. This is more of a look at why it happens and also why it is so hard to design against it.
  • Still Not exactly Sure Why These Are Popular
    I have always been curious why people make those videos where the video speeds up whenever a certain event happens. They seem an unusually high amount of work for an extremely limited payoff.
  • The Life of Gregor MacGregor Sounds Utterly Made Up By A Lazy Writer
    But this video is mostly a little postscript about the life and work of Simón Bolívar. The discussion the end about salutary neglect is a very interesting jumping off point for a larger discussion about history. 

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

hisui_icon_4040_round  Since this is probably my last link about  South America for a bit I might as well put up some Michiko & Hatchin fan art:

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s