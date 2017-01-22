All Points Bulletin: Fog of Gregor MacGregor

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Lifting the Fog of War

The main problem with strategy games is that point where you have definitely won but you still have to play out the last 30% of the match. This is more of a look at why it happens and also why it is so hard to design against it.

I have always been curious why people make those videos where the video speeds up whenever a certain event happens. They seem an unusually high amount of work for an extremely limited payoff.

But this video is mostly a little postscript about the life and work of Simón Bolívar. The discussion the end about salutary neglect is a very interesting jumping off point for a larger discussion about history.

Kate’s picks:

The Most Beautiful Library in Every State

Road trip needed!

Since this is probably my last link about South America for a bit I might as well put up some Michiko & Hatchin fan art:

