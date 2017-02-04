Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Chaldea United

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- 13 Years of Saber
Fate/Stay Night was released 13 years ago on January 30th.
- Shibuya Pedestrian Scramble
February 22 will have a Nico Nico Live Broadcast all about the first chapter of the Epic of Remnant segment of Fate/Grand Order. It will be called Shibuya Incident and it seems like Emiya Alter will be a key character.
- Coffee Talk with Linda Richman
The FGO Talk Event had some interesting news about the upcoming Valentines event.
- Tech Upgrade
February will also bring some overall quality of life enchancments to Fate/Grand Order.
- Happy Birthday Rin
Did you get Ms. Tohsaka a Gift?
- Oxygen Million Downloads
Fate/Grand Order hitting 8 Million downloads has unlocked 8 days of gifts.
- Get Gold For Complaining
The 2nd Fate/Grand Order User Questionnaire is out.
- Orihime and Hikoboshi
A sneak peak of the Craft Essences for the 2017 Valentine’s event for Fate/Grand Order.
- Fate/Extella 2
It seems with sales in Japan and overseas talk about a Fate/Extella sequel is already underway.