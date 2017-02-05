All Points Bulletin: Nancy Drew and the Mystery of the Super Bowl

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The One That is the Film and Not the Cyberpunk Role-Playing Game
All Geeks Considered runs the Turing test on Ex Machina.
- For Everyone who Calls it the Superb Owl
Freakonomics Radio has a cheat sheet for this year’s Super Bowl.
- The Power of UX
An introduction to the role of the user experience designer in games.
- Johanna Elisabeth was Not a Very Good Spy
Her daughter was better at politics in every way.
- “Lonesome” Charley Reynolds was a Seinen Hero
A look at all the factors that lead up to the Battle of the Greasy Grass and Custer’s Last Stand.
- Kingkiller Q&A
With a special announcement of a 10th-anniversary edition of The Name of the Wind!
- Nancy Drew & Hardy Boys Comic
A new mini-series is starting with the teens teaming up where Nancy investigates the death of the Hardy Boys father.
