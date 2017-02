As you may very well know, the ending of one PreCure series is also the beginning of another. We wrap up our final thoughts on the Maho Girls! PreCure and give you our initial take on the new and delicious Kirakira PreCure a la Mode!

Final impressions of Maho Girls PreCure! from Toei Animation. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Kirakira PreCure a la Mode! Toei Animation. DOWNLOAD