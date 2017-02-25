Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Gudako Fashion Show in Shinjuku

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Wonderfest No Logner
Instead of dozens of links to all the figures announced at this year’s Tokyo Wonder Festival I found a far more convenient list of all the Type-Moon figures out of the convention on the Grand Order Reddit.
- Even more Wonderous
Another compilation of Type-Moon figures from Tokyo Wonder Festival with some alternative pictures.
- Visual Kei
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma ☆ Illya: Oath Under the Snow has a new image to tease the upcoming movie.
- A Date With Sakura
The first Heaven’s Feel movie has a release date.
- Big Trouble in Little Shinjuku
The first chapter of Epic of Remnant in Fate/Grand Order has dropped. I so want the new dandy Archer.
- Touch of Evil
Some more info on the dark side of Shinjuku in Grand Order. This also has the new commercial, the accompanying live stream, and line art for the chapter.
- Who Am I?
Mordred is front and center in the Fate/Apocrypha article in Comp Ace.
- Popularity Contest
Some Type-Moon characters got more chocolates than others on Valentine’s Day.
- Never Forget the Original
Some nice Tsukihime fan art.
- The Making of a Chocolate
Being the ruler of the Land of Shadows means that Scáthach has many skills but making chocolate is not necessarily one of them.
- Damn Yankees
Grand Order goes delinquent.
- Gangsta. Servants
Grand Order goes mafioso.
- Triple Mysterious Heroine X
Men make passes as Sabers in glasses.
Advertisements