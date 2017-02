Ongoing Investigations: Fire Emblem Heroes from Intelligent Systems, Granblue Fantasy the Animation ep. 1 from A-1 Pictures, Voltron: Legendary Defender S2.

Song: “Rainmaker” by Yonosuke Kitamura (Kazuchika Okada’s theme)

Food for Thought: What Japanese event would you plan a trip around?

Topics: We talk with Patz Prime about his recent trip to Japan.

DOWNLOAD