Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Dandy Archer

- Arrival in Canaan
Spike Chunsoft is localizing 428: Shibuya Scramble for the PS4 and PC. This is where Canaan comes from and part of the game was done by Kinoko Nasu and Takashi Takeuchi.
- Cherry Delight
March 2nd was Sakura’s birthday and fandom celebrated it in a variety of ways.
- Have a Drink to Celebrate Sakura
The ufotable Cafe also had an event for Sakura’s birthday.
- Ask the Grand Order Staff a Question
It seems that Dengeki Online is running a survey where you can ask the Grand Order Staff a question.
- The Boys are Back in Town
They are running the Chaldea Boys Collection event again.
- No Rin Frames?
They have Archer and Saber themed frames for glasses.
- Mysterious Heroine X Alter is Popular
Some Grand Order heroines were very popular on Pixiv this Valentine’s Day.
- No. Mysterious Heroine X Alter is Really Popular
A look at how much money people have spent every week in Fate/Grand Order.
- I Hate You Dads
I just had to share this Mordred AMV.
- Extra Work
You find one cute AMV and another ten follow behind it. This is a different Working + Type-Moon AMV. This one adds Fate/Extra.
- Crime of the Century
I did a little post on the Shinjuku Archer in Grand Order.
