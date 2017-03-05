All Points Bulletin: Who Framed Catherine the Great?

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Let’s Watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Again

I always have a general feeling of wanting to watch this movie, but now that feeling is doubled!

I always have a general feeling of wanting to watch this movie, but now that feeling is doubled! Women of NASA

History making women now in LEGO form!

Alain’s picks:

A toon.