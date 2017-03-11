Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Other King Arthur

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Nasu ♡ Tamamo Cat
4gamer.net has a fairly lengthy interview with Kinoko Nasu about Fate/Grand Order with some interesting insights including who his favorite characters currently are, which skills they know are garbage, and even some hints about Tsukihime characters finding their way into the game. “All human wisdom is contained in these two words – Wait and Hope.”
- That is Not an Arthur
Apparently Tamamo no Mare has found her way into Kairisei Million Arthur.
- That is an Arthur But It’s MALE!
In what is almost a stealth launch Fate/Grand Order added Prototype Saber to Fate/Grand Order along with a bunch of Bishonen Craft Essences. It has been a good time to be a female Type-Moon fan.
- Blackbeard is the Next Logical Step
Some more details about Fate/Grand Order VR.
- Chaldea Ace Rimmer, What a Guy!
What exactly will be in the first issue of Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Ace?
- Shooting for a Platinum Album
The Fate/Grand Order Original Soundtrack I has been selling rather well.
- Hero Servant Mr. Belvedere
More details in English about the Fate/Stay Night themed glasses from Eyemirror.
- White Day Cafe
The Ufotable Cafe has a treat on White Day for anyone who likes the Sexy men of Type-Moon.
- A Peek at the Stars
A look at the Fate/EXTELLA Comic Anthology.
- Saberface-Luv Alternative
The Crazy Clover Club dives into the Alters of Shinjuku.
- Unlimited Lost Works
EMIYA (Alter) in the spotlight.
Advertisements