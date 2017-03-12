All Points Bulletin: PlayStation Warm as Love

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- “Because You and I are Going Home Today—by a Trail that is Strange to Both of Us.”
The lead up until the Battle of the Little Big Horn.
- Cold as Ice and as Warm as Love
Tonight’s performance of the OSMcast!!! is their rendition of Yuri!!! on Ice and their music is a medley from Final Fantasy XIV.
- The Zen Koan of Gaming
Sometimes by removing the game elements from a game you make a new type of game.
- Surprisingly No Flag Mistakes
A few corrections, clarifications, and extra information about Catherine the Great.
- PlayStation Summer Camp
Where you make a game by the end of it!
- Animation Innovation on a Budget
Great look at what is upcoming from Europe on the animation feature front. Plus, a lot of insights into the industry and the difference from America.
Let’s Make History!:
Advertisements