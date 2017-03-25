Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Some Tsukihime To Mix Things Up

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- By Default Just Blame Takashi Takeuchi
A full translation of the interview with Kinoko Nasu and Yosuke Shiokawa from 4Gamer.
- Behind the Paper Doors
A new trailer for the Vow Under The Snow movie forFate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya.
- Become a VR Trooper
An in-depth look at the Fate/Grand Order booth at AnimeJapan 2017. Also a fairly good look at some of the content in the Mash VR game.
- Order Up
The goods on sale at the Grand Order booth at AnimeJapan 2017 have been revealed.
- A Pale Rider on a Pale Horse
One day her True Name Discernment will work as intended.
Advertisements