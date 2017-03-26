All Points Bulletin: Getting Wild with Detective Conan

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Man is by Nature a Political Animal
Can games or any other medium be non-political?
- The Music of the Wild
Despite the fact that Breath of the Wild of has long stretches of silence there an art to its music.
- Trying to Go Straight
Ned Kelly tries his best to stay on the straight and narrow.
- Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town
I forgot to link to the video about an analysis of the openings for Diamond is Unbreakable.
- Shades of Magic is Next on My Reading List
I have been wanting to check out this series for a while. The last book of the trilogy was recently released and this article highlights what is so appealing about the series.
- Get Married with Detective Conan
In Japan you can now get a marriage license featuring Shinichi and Ran from Detective Conan.
I’m already going through Jojo’s Withdrawl:
