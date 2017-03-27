The Speakeasy #087: Zelda, Dragon Maid, Classic Anime, Crunchyroll Slowdown

Ongoing Investigations: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid from Kyoto Animation, Zelda: Breath of the Wild from Nintendo, Black Clover vol. 1-3 by Yuki Tabata, Yamada and the Seven Witches (finale) by Miki Yoshikawa.

Song: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid OP “Aozora no Rhapsody” by Fhána

Food for Thought: What game franchise would you like to get the “Breath of the Wild”-treatment?

Topics: Anime Tamago 2017 projects, Classic anime streaming for industry’s 100th Anniversary, ERASED live-action series announced for Netflix, Crunchyroll sponsors movie night and its own convention, and Crunchyroll responds to their slowdown.

DOWNLOAD

