All Points Bulletin: 99 Batgirls

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • AMERICA!!!
    The movie. We are getting a comedy, revisionist history animated film from Matt Thompson and Netflix.
  • Batgirl Movie
    OK, so normally I’d just ignore any DC movie news, but they got me. Joss Whedon is directing which is some pretty unexpected news since he was so instrumental in the MARVEL movie universe.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round The Batgirl we deserve.

