All Points Bulletin: 99 Batgirls

Kate’s picks:

AMERICA!!!

The movie. We are getting a comedy, revisionist history animated film from Matt Thompson and Netflix.

OK, so normally I’d just ignore any DC movie news, but they got me. Joss Whedon is directing which is some pretty unexpected news since he was so instrumental in the MARVEL movie universe.

Alain’s picks:

An Inevitable Tragedy

At this point, it should have been obvious that Ned Kelly’s life was headed in this direction. It was more of a question of when than if.

A fascinating look at the build-up to the Cuban Missle Crisis. It’s 6 hours long but filled with so much to think about.

A look at the stress that comes with being a game developer.

The Old Men of Anime chase out the winter season and usher in the spring.

The Batgirl we deserve.