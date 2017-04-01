Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: I’ll Be Back

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Spoilers For Nobunaga no Shinobi
Some details of the 2nd part of the GudaGuda event have been revealed and the free servant is Toyotomi Hideyoshi’s second wife Yodo-dono.
- Fate/Project 2017
All the news out of the live stream from AnimeJapan 2017.
- The Omen
The First Heaven’s Feel movie has a release date and a subtitle.
- The Final Reveals
Along with a new preview video, the full cast for Fate/Apocrypha has been revealed. It also has the voice actors or the Servants from Fate/Apocrypha who have not appeared in Grand Order.
- OH NO!
Apparently, Fate/Apocrypha will only be on NetFlix.
- Dream of the Red Chamber
The Prisma Illya movie has a new trailer.
- The Play’s the Thing
Of course, Grand Order is getting a stage paly.
- Gotta Catch Them All
This year’s April Fools event was the Pokémon Go parody app Fate/Grand Order Gutentag Omen.
- The Sprites from the game are here.
- A translation of the unique classes from the game is here.
- It also already has over 500K downloads.
- Delicious Type-Moon Foods
- The Type-Moon homepage for April Fools just in case you missed it.
- Kiyohime Hates Lies
But maybe she will forgive some of these fan made April Fools Tweets.
- More Beautiful Lies
These are the more official April Fools Tweets.
- The Problem with April 1st Announcements
It can be hard to tell what is a joke.
- Hands on with Mash
And English report on the Fate/Grand Order VR experience.
- Commercialism
More ads in Akihabara for Type-Moon properties.
- Tokimeki Memorial
Some scans of the Fate/Grand Order1st Episode MEMORIAL BOOK.
- CCC Celebration
All the Sakuras!
- It Will be Real Soon Enough
More CCC dreams until the event comes out.
- The Godfather 2
More gangland Fate/Grand Order.
- Salt Bae
All the Grand Order players know the feeling.
