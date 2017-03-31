The March 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Ace of the Diamond – Kodansha USA
What!? Joy!
- All-Rounder Meguru – Kodansha USA
I really liked Eden: It’s an Endless World! so I’m excited to read this.
- Altair – Kodansha USA
- Anonymous Noise – Sentai Filmworks
- Armed Girl’s Machiavellism – Sentai Filmworks
- Atom the Beginning – Sentai Filmworks
- Blame! Academy – Kodansha USA
- Bluesteel Blasphemer – J-novel Club
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – VIZ
- Children of the Whales – VIZ
- Frame Arms Girl – Sentai Filmworks
- Gabriel Dropout – Yen Press
- Gatchaman Fighter – Sentai Filmworks
- Giant Killing – Kodansha USA
WHAT IS HAPPENING!? I’m so happy!
- GoShogun – Discotek
- GoShogun: The Time Étranger (movie) – Discotek
- Hozuki’s Coolheadedness – Kodansha USA
- Hybrid x Heart – Yen Press
- Juni Taisen: Zodiac Warriors – VIZ
- KanColle – Funimation
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing – RightStuf
YES!!!
A whole new generation can now hate Relena Peacecraft.
- Museum – Kodansha USA
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Truth of Zero – Yen Press
- RIN-NE (S3) – Sentai Filmworks
- Sagrada Reset – Sentai Filmworks
- Shiver: Junji Ito Selected Stories – VIZ
- SP Baby – VIZ
- Sword Oratoria – Sentai Filmworks
- Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki – VIZ
- Typhoon Noruda – Sentai Filmworks
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria – Yen Press
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Anime Strike adding Eromanga Sensei, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, Sagrada Reset, Frame Arms Girl, Atom the Beginning
- Cartoon Network adding Tokyo Ghoul
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Trinity Seven: Eternity Library & Alchemic Girl, Love Tyrant, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, My Hero Academia (S2), Gundam Build Fighters, G Gundam, Kado: the Right Answer, The Silver Guardian, Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz, Eromanga Sensei, Attack on Titan (S2)
- Daisuki adding Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls shorts, Eromanga Sensei
- Hulu adding My Hero Academia (S2), Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Tubi TV adding Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie, Arjuna, Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time, Bleach, Bakuman, Tiger & Bunny
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Glass Mask Year 3 Class D Getting Theatrical Anime
“…will use live holographic technology.” I have no idea what this means but it sounds amazing.
- Original Horror Shorts Sekai no Yami Zukan Announced
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride Getting TV Anime
The OVAs have only made me more excited to see this.
- Claymore Creator Drawing 1-shot
- New Negima! 1-shot Announced
- School Rumble Getting New 1-shot
I wonder if this will make people more or less salty?
- Pico Pico Shonen EX Manga Starting
- New Short Revealed for Mr. Osomatsu
- TV Anime Announced for Chinese Web Comedy Manga Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai!
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Yoshiki Tanaka’s Nana Toshi Monogatari Novel
Not sure we’ll have a chance to read this, but it is still exciting news!
- Sankaku Head Drawing Short Manga
- New Sengoku Basara Manga Starting
- Manga Starring DC Comic Characters Announced
- Anime Green-lit for T-sensei Comedy Manga
- Shinjuku Swan Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Bono Bono Getting Planetarium Anime
- Rilu Rilu Fairilu Getting 2nd Season
- New To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness OVA Revealed
This series is the real Tokyo Ghoul.
- Killing Bites Anime Adaptation Announced
- Anime Revealed for Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Romance Manga
- Cage of Eden Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Creator of Brynhildr in the Darkness Starting New Manga
- 2nd Sound! Euphonium Movie Green-lit
- New Kino’s Journey Anime in the Works
Since we are probably never getting the light novels this is probably the next best thing.
- Anime Announced for Mitsuboshi Colors Manga
- Overlord Getting 2nd Season
- 2nd Season Revealed for Hozuki’s Coolheadedness
- NisiOisin Novel Juni Taisen Getting Anime Adaptation
- Mixed Vegetables Manga-ka Launching New Series Kami-sama no Ekohiiki
Yeah! I hope more of her stories will get an English release.
- New Manga Eguchi Takuya no Gainen Planet Starting
- Laughing Under the Clouds Spin-off Anime Announced
- Side Story Revealed for Rainbow Days Manga
- Dangerous Jii-san Manga Getting New Series
- 2nd Season Announced for March Comes in Like a Lion
Thank goodness!
- OVA Revealed for Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!
- Baseball Manga Gurazeni! Getting Anime
- Haikyu!! Getting 2 Compilation Films
- New Eureka Seven Movie Trilogy Green-lit
I wish I could be more excited about this but anything past the original series has been HORRIBLE.
- Anime Announced for HiGH&LOW Based Manga
- Dokyusei Manga-ka Launching New Fantasy Series
Love her art style!
- Manga Adaptation Revealed for Assassin’s Pride Light Novels
- 3rd Season Coming for Panpaku Pants
- Africa no Salaryman Manga Getting Anime
- Anime Short Announced Lunatan Game
- Clione no Akari Novel Getting TV Anime
- Netflix Devilman Anime by Masaaki Yuasa Revealed
The show made for anitwitter.
- Free! Compilation Movies and New Film Announced
- Net Anime Announced for Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS Novel
Is this all secretly just a novel about showing us Char and Amuro’s bodies to prove they died at the end of Char’s Counterattack?
- New Series Coming for Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama
- Konohana Kitan Anime Green-lit
- TV Series Revealed for Yokai Apato no Yuga na Nichijo
- O-Parts Hunter Creator Launching New Manga
- Shojo Series Gakuen Babysitters Getting Anime
- Ichigo 100% Sequel Manga Starting
Is the authoring giving this 110%?
- New Short Sanrio Anime Announced
- DC Super Heroes vs. Eagle Talon Anime Movie Revealed
- Movie Coming for Kirakira PreCure a la Mode
More delicious deserts!
- In Another World With My Smartphone Light Novel Series Anime Green-lit
- 6 New Shonen Sunday Manga Beginning
- Sengoku Night Blood Game Getting Anime
- Anime Adaptation Revealed for Light Novel Series Hatena Illusion
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby Game Anime Green-lit
- Anime Special Announced for Live-action Films Confess Your Love Committee
- 2nd Season Green-lit for Time Bokan 24
- CG Co-Pro Anime Soutai Sekai Revealed
- Unaired Episode of Chiruran 1/2 Added to BD/DVD
- Kemono Friends Getting New Project
- Future Diary Creator Launching New Series
- OVA Bundled with Armed Girl’s Machiavellism Manga
- Anime Green-lit for Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles
- 6 New Series Beginning in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh
- A-Channel Adding New OVA to BD
- New Manga Series of Navagraha Starting
- Haikyu!! Manga to Bundle OVA
Crunchyroll please get this!
- Initial D Creator Launching New Car Racing Series
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Gaki Rock Getting Series on Amazon
- TV Series Announced for Ani ni Aisaresugite Komattemasu
- Movie Revealed for Kabocha to Mayonnaise Manga
- Ichirei Shite, Kiss Movie Green-lit
- ERASED Series Coming to Netflix
- Movie of The Anthem of the Heart Announced
- Romance Manga Five Getting TV Series
- River’s Edge Film Green-lit
- Food Manga Miyazawa Kenji no Shotaku TV Adaptation Announced
- TV Series Revealed for Boku wa Mari no Naka Manga
- Blazing Transfer Student Getting Netflix Series
Uh yes!
