Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Colorful Characters

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Sadly No Hitokiri Battōsai … Yet
They sprung the second half of the GUDAGUDA early in Grand Order so everyone can try and get their copy of Chacha sooner.
- Good Bye You True Romantic
There was a little more to FateGOGO than first appeared.
- The Play’s the Thing
A little more information on the Grand Order stage show.
- Dividing By Zero One last Time
The last chapter of the Fate/Zero manga has been announced.
- Nobukatsu Builds the Wall
I wonder when they are going to add him to the game as a summonable Servant.
- Primate Murder Protects Your Phone
Well, he does if you get the Fate/Grand Order『1st Episode MEMORIAL BOOK』 from certain stores.
Advertisements