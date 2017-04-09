All Points Bulletin: Robin Hood YouTubers

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The Australian Robin Hood
While on the run Ned Kelly becomes a Robin Hood-like figure with all the glory and messy ethics that would come with that in real life.
- After 10,000 Years, I’m Free! It’s Time to Conquer Earth!!
The Cockpit returns to talk about the hodgepodge of a teen drama and Tokusatsu action show that is the new Power Rangers movie.
- Zha’ha’dum is as Deadly as Advertised
Thus ends the third season of Babylon 5 as the War with the Shadows goes hot.
- Why is My Social Security Card Effectively my National ID?
The answer is stupider than you think.
- I Made This All By Myself
The myth of the auteur game maker.
- YouTube Live TV
Not YouTubers Live (thanks god), no, YouTube is making a play for cable and DVR customers. Or rather those of us who haven’t had cable in years and years. It is by far the best deal in this arena thus far with unlimited cloud DVR, multiple accounts, and only $35 a month.
- Nameless Miniseries
Faith Erin Hicks’s latest comic series may end up as an animated show from the Adventure Time studio. I like that we are seeing more short run animated TV series and this possibly being one of them fills me with joy!
The Great Adventures of Robin Hood from 1990:
Advertisements