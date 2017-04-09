All Points Bulletin: Robin Hood YouTubers

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • YouTube Live TV
    Not YouTubers Live (thanks god), no, YouTube is making a play for cable and DVR customers. Or rather those of us who haven’t had cable in years and years. It is by far the best deal in this arena thus far with unlimited cloud DVR, multiple accounts, and only $35 a month.  
  • Nameless Miniseries
    Faith Erin Hicks’s latest comic series may end up as an animated show from the Adventure Time studio. I like that we are seeing more short run animated TV series and this possibly being one of them fills me with joy!

hisui_icon_4040_round  The Great Adventures of Robin Hood from 1990:

 

