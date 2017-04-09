All Points Bulletin: Robin Hood YouTubers

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

YouTube Live TV

Not YouTubers Live (thanks god), no, YouTube is making a play for cable and DVR customers. Or rather those of us who haven’t had cable in years and years. It is by far the best deal in this arena thus far with unlimited cloud DVR, multiple accounts, and only $35 a month.



Nameless Miniseries

Faith Erin Hicks's latest comic series may end up as an animated show from the Adventure Time studio. I like that we are seeing more short run animated TV series and this possibly being one of them fills me with joy!

Faith Erin Hicks’s latest comic series may end up as an animated show from the Adventure Time studio. I like that we are seeing more short run animated TV series and this possibly being one of them fills me with joy!

The Great Adventures of Robin Hood from 1990: