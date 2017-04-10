Case Closed Reviews: Winter 2017

First impressions are great but what about our thoughts after we’ve watched an entire series week to week? We figured our listeners might want to hear our final impressions as well so we’ve created the Case Closed Review podcast. Just like the S.W.A.T. Reviews, these will be mini-podcasts and completely off the cuff.

Final impressions of ACCA from MADHOUSE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-blooded Orphans S2 from Sunrise. It is streaming on Daisuki, Crunchyroll, and Gundam.info. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju from Studio DEEN. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD