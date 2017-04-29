Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: She’s Got Legs

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- BBC Channel Sakura 5
The new BB-chan’s Counterattack event in Grand Order not only has a free Servant but it is adding 2 new classes to the game. If you ever wanted a Sakura Servant then you have plenty to roll for. Suzuka Gozen also gets added for real as opposed to dying off-screen during Babylon. Crunchyroll has a report on the event as well.
- Attack of Velber Number 1
They have announced that a sequel to Fate/Extella is already in the works. Siliconera has some additional info.
- The Long Arm of the Law
Just a heads up about Delight Work’s changing policy on buying accounts for Grand Order.
- Capsule Servants Gold and Silver
So many Servants being added to the Capsule Servants roster all with a Type-Moon racing theme.
- A Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer
If you are waiting for the English release of Fate/Grand Order you might want to save this link. It is a good guide for getting through the game and which Servants and Quests you should focus on when you start the game.
- All This Could Be Yours
Anime now has a little article about the Ichiban Kuji Fate/Grand Order lottery and its prizes.
- Runnin’ With The Devil
You can now preorder Union Creative’s Attila Sweet Devil Figure.
- Now the Voice of the Good Angel
If you need to counterbalance your Attila Sweet Devil you can get a Lilly Saber from MAX Factory.
- Nooo~! Tamamo’s skin will get burnt~!
Now you too can get a figure of the goddess of summer via Aniplex+.
- The Cosplay of Monte Cristo
Nobunaga Shimazaki went the extra mile for the Fate/Extra CCC video stream.
- This Saber is not Just Kidding
A little info on Suzuka Gozen who just got added to Grand Order. You can also read this if you want some additional trivia.
- Girls Night Out
The female protagonists of Fate/Extra and Grand Order sometimes just need to get away for a night.
- Journey to the Best
I would not mind rolling a Xuanzang.
- Cha-cha-chá
Now we just need to get Hideyoshi in Grand Order.
- Diamond Realm: The Wisdom Fist Mudra
Kiara Sessyoin is not in Fate Grand Order yet but I think it is only a matter of time.
- Speaking of Kiara Sessyoin
The power duo.
- The Other JK Saber
Sakura Saber goes back to school.
- Kohai Power
Sometimes Mash needs a little vacation time.
