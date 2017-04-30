All Points Bulletin: Squid Sister Twist

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Down Among the Sticks and Bones

This is one of my most anticipated books of the summer. Read an excerpt full of spooky, moor goodness. Sisters Divided

Apparently the last Splatfest was really important.

Alain’s picks:

We must reunite them!