All Points Bulletin: Squid Sister Twist

- Down Among the Sticks and Bones
This is one of my most anticipated books of the summer. Read an excerpt full of spooky, moor goodness.
- Sisters Divided
Apparently the last Splatfest was really important.
- The Truth of the Squattocracy
A few clarifications and corrections about the life of the infamous bushranger Ned Kelly.
- Give Me Fate/Extra CCC
An argument for why localizing foreign games makes far more business sense than it ever has before.
- If Only it Did not Have that ONE Scene
A brilliant breakdown of Sukeroku doing Rakugo for his former boss. It really highlights the strengths of Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju.
- The M. Night Shyamalan Twist
On the subject of Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju I also found a brilliant video examining one of the bigger revelations in the series. Sufficed to say it is filled with spoilers.
