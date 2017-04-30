The April 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- 18if – Funimation
- ACCA 13 – Yen Press
Delightfully unexpected!
- Angel Slaughter – Yen Press
- Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon – Seven Seas
- As Miss Beelzebub Likes – Yen Press
When does this series throw down with Miss Bernard said.
- Battle Angel Alita – Kodansha USA
- Beyond the Boundary -I’LL BE HERE- Future – Sentai Filmworks
- Beyond the Boundary -I’LL BE HERE- Past – Sentai Filmworks
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic – Funimation
- The Combat Baker and His Automaton Waitress (light novel) – Bookwalker
Sadly this is not Kenjiro Hata’s new series.
- Dancougar – Discotek
- DAYS – Kodansha USA
Somehow we are reaching the point where I can’t keep up with all the sports manga available in English???
- Deadline Summoner – Seven Seas
- Domestic Girlfriend – Kodansha USA
- The Dragon Dentist – Sentai Filmworks
- Graineliers – Yen Press
- Grimoire of Zero – Sentai Filmworks
- GTO: Paradise Lost– Kodansha USA
As pleased to see more GTO.
- Hyouka – Funimation
- In This Corner of the World – Seven Seas
- Kabukiku! – Sentai Filmworks
- Laid-Back Camp Δ – Yen Press
- Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions: Rikka Takanashi Version – Sentai Filmworks
- Monster Girl Doctor (light novel) – Seven Seas
- The Monster Tamer Girls – Yen Press
- Nirvana – Seven Seas
- One Week Friends – Yen Press
- Perfect Blue (novel) – Seven Seas
- A Polar Bear in Love – Yen Press
- Psybuster – Discotek
- Record of Lodoss War – Funimation
FIIIIIINNNNNAAALLLLLLYYYYY!!!
- Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight– Funimation
I was wondering when someone was going to rescue this.
- Regarding Reincarnation as Slime (light novel) – Yen Press
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil (light novel) – Yen Press
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil (manga) – Yen Press
- So I’m a Spider, So What? – Yen Press
- Splatoon – VIZ
- Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online Artworks – Yen Press
- Sword Art Online Calibur – Yen Press
- Tamako Love Story – Sentai Filmworks
- Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School – Yen Press
- Though You May Burn to Ash – Yen Press
- To Love Ru – Seven Seas
- To Love Ru Darkness – Seven Seas
I’m more than a little surprised to see a Shueisha title from Seven Seas. The times are a changing.
- Tsundere Children – Kodansha USA
- Val x Love – Yen Press
- Yokai Girls – Seven Seas
- Yokai Rental Shop – Seven Seas
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Anime Network adding Frame Arms Girl, RIN-NE (S3)
- Anime Strike adding Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, Re:CREATORS, Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Flat, Grimoire of Zero, Anonymous Noise, Kabukiku!, Sinbad (film trilogy), Darker Than Black
- Cartoon Network adding Attack on Titan (S2)
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Bono Bono (S2), Future Card Buddyfight X, Alice & Zoroku, The World Yamizukan, World Fool News Part II, Tsukigakirei, Sakura Quest, The Royal Tutor, The Laughing Salesman, Starmyu (S2), Love Rice, Ninja Girl & Samurai Master (S2), Hinako Note, Twin Angels Break, Clockwork Planet, The Eccentric Family (S2), Tsugumomo, 100% Teacher Pascal, PriPri Chi-chan!!, Seven Mortal Sins, Room Mate, Kenka Bancho Otome: Girl Beats Boys, Natsume Yuujinchou (S6), Makeruna!! Aku no Gundan!, Forest Fairy Five, What do you do at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?, The Reflection, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Blood Blockade Battlefront, Junjo Romantica (S3), Hellsing, Hellsing Ultimate, Baldr Force EXE, Chaos Dragon, Unbreakable Machine Doll
- Disney XD adding Pokemon Sun & Moon
- Funimation adding Sakura Quest
- Netflix adding ID-0
- Tubi TV adding Millennium Actress, Diebuster the Movie, Tsukikage Ran, Blue Submarine No. 6, Pretty Cure
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- 2nd Seasons of To Be Hero and Hitori no Shita Announced
- OVA Bundled with Cardcaptor Sakura Manga
- Classicaloid Anime Getting 2nd Season
- 4-panel Comedy Manga Pop Team Epic Anime Green-lit
- Teekyu Anime Getting 9th Season
- New Ghost in the Shell Anime in the Works
The sooner everyone forgets about the live action movie the better.
- Osumatsu-san 2nd Season Green-lit
- Spin-off Manga Announced for Cells at Work!
- New Manga Magazine Young Jump Gold Launching
- Dear Boys Manga-ka Starting Bowling Series
First Robot x Laserbeam and now this. What is next a curling manga from Mitsuru Adachi?
- Six New Manga Beginning in Jump SQ
- Scum’s Wish Spin-off Manga Announced
- 3 New Mobile Suit Gundam Manga Launching
- New Splatoon Manga Starting
- Extra Episode of Kabukibu! Added to BD
- Anime Shorts Revealed for Seven Mortal Sins
- Latest Pokemon Movie Getting Manga 1-shot
- Spin-off Manga Coming for Re:Creators
- 2nd Season Green-lit for Himoto! Umaru-chan
- New Project in the Works for Gundam Reconguista in G
I can’t say that I saw this coming after the reaction to the first Reconguista in G series.
- Yu Watase Starting New Fushigi Yugi Manga
- Girlish Number Spin-off Getting Anime Adaptation
I liked the slightly acidic take on the industry from the original so this seems sort of odd.
- Toriko Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot Chingiri
- New Manga Isekai Meikyu de Harem o Announced
- Fantasista Stella Creator Beginning New Manga
- Anime Shorts Announced for Merchandise Line Nui Nui Hinobori San Kyodai
- Sequel Manga Revealed for In/Spectre
- REC Manga-ka Starting New Series
- More Beyblade Anime Announced
- Original Anime Anime-Gataris Revealed
- Konbini Kareshi Anime Green-lit
- Film Announced for Yuri!!! On Ice
WAHOO!!! Glad it will be a new story!
- Anime Revealed for Horro Manga Karada Sagashi
- Alcohol Manga Osake wa Fufu ni Natte kara Getting Anime
- Naked Ape Starting New Series Tsutsuji Mori Clean Service -Ihin Seiri Shimatsu Roku-
- 2 New Detective Conan Spin-off Manga Launching
- Puchimas! OVA Announced
- Nobunaga-sensei no Osanazuma Manga Launching
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Strike Witches Spin-off Novel
- New Manga Chapter of Orange Coming
- Another Idolm@ster Spin-off Manga Starting
- Mysterious Girlfriend X Creator Beginning New Manga
- New Series from Air Master Manga-ka Launching
- ReLIFE Anime Getting 4 New Episodes
- Manga Mama wa Sports Doctor Starting
- Kids on the Slope Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Manga From Detroit Metal City Creator Announced
- Creator of Pani Poni Starting New Manga
- New Multimedia Project Shojo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Revealed
- Brave10 Manga-ka Launching New Series
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Bokutachi ga Yarimashita TV Series in the Works
- Movie Announced for Baseball Manga Chotto Mate Yakyubu – Kenritsu Shingen Koko Yakyubu no Nichijo
- Love and Lies Movie Revealed
- Film Green-lit for Kids on the Slope
