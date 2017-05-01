S.W.A.T. Reviews: Spring 2017

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of Sakura Quest from P.A.Works. It is streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Tsuki ga Kirei from feel. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys from Studio A-Real and Project No. 9. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Kabukibu! from Studio Deen. It is streaming on Anime Strike. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Kado: The Right Answer from Toei Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Re:Creators from TROYCA. It is streaming on Anime Strike. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Anonymous Noise from Brains Base. It is streaming on Anime Strike. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Atom the Beginning from OLM, Inc., Production I.G, Signal.MD. It is streaming on Anime Strike. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Love Rice from Encourage Film. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of The Laughing Salesman a la Mode! from Shin-Ei. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Sagrada Reset from David Productions. It is streaming on Anime Strike. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Clockwork Planet from Xebec. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD