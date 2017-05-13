Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Womb Realm

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Saber vs. Rider
A new promo image is out for the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Welcome Back to the Dark Side of the Moon
Enter the Fate/Extra CCC event for Grand Order.
- The Hidden Demon Within
Grand Order surprised everyone with a Kiara Sessyoin gacha.
- A Backstory Frozen in Time
Another tease fo the Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya movie.
- Atilla the Fun
The English Fate/Grand Order has started introduction the signature Servants with Atilla as their Saber entry.
- Pen and Paper Grand Order
A little English information about Fate/Grand Order Summon Pencil Servant.
- The Music Of The Night
All the music news about Heaven’s Feel and Fate/Apocrypha just in case you missed it last week.
- Now This is What it’s Like When Timelines Collide
Nasu talked a little about what makes the universe where the Grand Order CCC event timeline occurs differently than the Fate/Extra CCC universe.
- Two Very Different Ladies
They are already teasing two of the new Servants from the next chapter of Epic of Remnant.
- I’m Your Venus, I’m Your Fire, At Your Desire
You were a fool if you did not think they were going to make an Ishtar Rin figure.
- The Maid of Orleans
A new figure of Jeanne d’Arc in her traditional outfit.
- Extella on the Beach
A whole bunch of the extra costumes from Fate/Extella are getting figures.
- Got to Hand it to Her
Passionlip is clearly the most powerful handshaker.
- Hanging with Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Samurai just wanna have fun.
- Day of the Tentacle
I mostly linked to this because I wanted to make that LucasArts reference.
- I’m Your Private Dancer
You can also reference Tiny Dancer when talking about Meltlilith.
