Top 10 Type-Moon Items I Would Love to See Translated – 2017 Edition

Back in 2012 and 2015, I did posts about the Type-Moon projects I would love to see translated. The years in between then and now have been pretty awesome. While there are still several titles from the previous lists that have gone untranslated there have also had some VERY notable graduates. The translations of two Fate/Complete Material art books and Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code getting on Steam are still a little shocking. The fact that we got a near simultaneous release of Fate/Extella is equally mind-blowing. I did not even have enough time to put that on a wish list before it was announced to get an English release. The crown jewel might be the English release of Fate/Grand Order. While its potential to be a very profitable cash cow is what supports its translation it is still an extremely ambitious project. In fact, the summer release of Grand Order is what prompted me to do this new list. (And the fact that Kate is on vacation.) This year I’m going I bumped the list up to 10 because I’m also going to have some returning champions. In return, I’m also going to combine some items so there will be 10 entries with a good mix of new and old material.

Also, I wishing a bit more for officially licensed material. Back in the day Type-Moon titles were so niche it was mostly the realm of dreamers to wish for anything other than anime getting an official release. Now while the original visual novels are still a bridge too far everything else is still on the table. I still appreciate the work fans do to translate material that might otherwise go untouched but I think the officially licensed material has a greater potential for exposure.

Everything on the list has to be a full on Type-Moon project. That means as much as I would love to see a translated Red Dragon it does not get a spot on the list. Also, there has to be some easily conceivable way of seeing a translation. While I am curious to read Ice Flowers I don’t know anyone who has a copy of it. This is hardly a definitive list. There are countless things I would love to add but ten is a good start.

They are just titles that as far as I know have not been fully translated into English. If you have evidence that is not the case please send it my way. I would love to be wrong.

10. No Seriously – The Mahou Tsukai no Yoru visual novel

Time for the perennial member of the list. Witch on the Holy Night just celebrated its 5th anniversary. When Fate/Hollow Ataraxia got translated I hoped that Mahou Tsukai no Yoru would not be that far behind considering they were both fairly close to being finished. It has been two years and Mahou Tsukai no Yoru is still in limbo. As a huge fan of Aoko Aozaki so I really want to read about one of her first adventures. Touko and Aoko’s rivalry and animosity have been built up in the lore of the Nasuverse for quite a while so it is immensely satisfying to actually see it in a full-blown story. Plus, I am very curious to learn about Alice and Soujuurou. They seem like fun additions to the Type-Moon universe. This is the birth of the Miss Blue proper so you can’t help but be excited.

With the Tsukihime remake being the Visual Novel priory (and Grand Order stealing any remaining free time) I’m sure we are not getting anymore Mahou Tsukai no Yoru for a long time but I really want to dig into this story sooner rather than later.

9. Sadly Even More on the Back Burner – The Back Alley Satsuki – Chapter Heroine Sanctuary mini visual novel

The Back-Alley Alliance’s story was probably one of Type-Moon’s greatest April Fools events ever. The Fate/Grand Order Gutentag Omen app and massive Twitter stories were amazing but there was just an extra something about the mini light novel that was the Heroine Sanctuary story. Plus it gave the world the wonderful Mysterious Heroine X. After it came out there was an attempt to translate it all and it was actually amazingly thorough. But after the first two chapters were translated the project sort of quietly died out and I have not heard anything since then.

This really needs to be finished. How else will we see the ultimate battle of the Sad Birthday Girl vs. Ultimate Sacchin?

8. The Silly Ones – The Fate/School Life and Koha-Ace manga

On one hand, Fate/School Life and Koha-Ace are both super silly manga about side characters doing goofadoof nonsense. The thing is as both series have gone on they have slowly been adding to the cannon more than anyone would ever assume. Most of the time the characters they have added have been nothing more than gag characters but Demon Archer, Sakura Saber, and Devil Saber are 100% cannon despite coming from Koha-Ace. They even had a semi-serious role in the Solomon Chapter of Fate Grand Order so now there is no turning back. I expect to see the characters from the Strange Tales of the Imperial Holy Grail war in Grand Order in the near future. Also at the point seeing some of the Servants from Fate/School Life is hardly out of the question.

Plus they are just darn funny. I know they are a long shot when it comes to being officially licensed but some sort of digital distribution might be the avenue that makes them viable.

7. A True Mystery – The Lord El-Melloi II Case Files novels

Just as a casual reminder this is a Detective themed anime and manga blog. We don’t just focus on detective related material but we try to cover it whenever we can. Therefore something like the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files would be a wonderful fit for the blog. Lord El-Melloi II Case Files is probably the title that most closely invokes the feel of Kara no Kyoukai and Touko’s detective agency. It would please me to be able to really integrate the Type-Moon and detective parts of the blog in a single title. It might actually get Kate to look at something Type-Moon related.

Also, Waver Velvet was insanely popular when Fate/Zero was airing so his further adventures would easily have a built-in fan base. On top of that, the books have had quite a few familiar faces like Luvia, Flatt Escardos, and Atrum Galliasta. It really integrates the books into the greater universe while expanding on some characters who don’t often get a chance to shine. It also has a Saber face in the form of Gray just to make sure it has maximum appeal.

In the past, I would have been much more reluctant to mention light novels as they were a bit of a niche market with few publishers willing to look at them. Now that there has been a massive uptick in the number of light novels being licensed I think popular Type-Moon titles have an infinitely greater chance of getting official releases. As you will see on the rest of the list I totally run with that idea a lot more.

The only real fault with this title is it does not have an anime but I am confident that the Type-Moon name alone could get people interested.

6. The Missing Pieces of the Story – The Fate/Extra CCC game and Fate/Extra CCC Fox Tail manga

With Fate/Extella being a huge success in Japan its sequel is already in production. At the same time, there is a Fate/Extra CCC event going on in Fate/Grand Order. Part of me wonders if the Fate/Extella follow-up might incorporate more from Fate/Extra CCC considering that story was mainly overlooked by the first game. BB, Passionlip, Meltlilith, and/or Kiara Sessyoin would make excellent additions to the Extella storyline.

There is only one problem for English-speaking gamers. We never got Fate/Extra CCC here despite getting Fate/Extra. While I’m sure the hardcore have researched enough to get by and the casual could pick up most things via context it would still be very nice to get the game possibly by a digital distribution method. While the original PlayStation Vita might be a dead system the PlayStation store is still a viable distribution platform.

At the same time, the Fate/Extra CCC Fox Tail manga is an interesting spin-off that focuses on Tamamo no Mae as the heroine as opposed to Nero who is usually the default protagonist. It takes the original Fate/Extra CCC story and makes some major changes including adding back in a lot of dropped idea for the game like Suzuka Gozen and the other three Alter Egos. It adds a whole new dimension to what otherwise might just be a boring adaptation manga.

I know there are people fansubbing the Fate/Extra CCC Fox Tail manga but I would really love to see it get an official release. Getting both of these officially would really help cement the overall Fate/Extra experience. With the anime of Fate/Extra coming out this winter there might be a greater chance someone looks into this title.

5. Stella: Lone Meteor – The Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Blue and Silver novels

Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Blue and Silver is the prequel to updated first draft of what would later become Fate/Stay Night. It is sort of the Fate/Zero to Fate/Prototype’s Fate/Stay Night. With Fate/Prototype you have a male King Arthur summoned by a female magus. Like in Fate/Stay Night King Arthur participated in the previous war and has quite a bit of baggage because of it while his current Master is far more tied to the last conflict then they realize. This series looks at the previous conflict just like Fate/Zero did for Fate/Stay Night.

Fate/Prototype: Fragments of Blue and Silver really has a lot of Servants that have become popular in Fate/Grand Order. Brynhildr, Arash, Hassan of Serenity and Ozymandias all have pretty dedicated followings. I know Hikaru Sakurai’s work on Fate/Grand Order has been a mixed bag but I have liked her writing on Liarsoft’s What a Beautiful… game series and Fate/Extella so I hope this series lands more on the positive side of her body of work.

4. A Novel Idea – The Fate/Zero and Fate/Apocrypha novels

If you were going to start licensing light novels then these two are actually probably your best choices to start with. Fate/Zero had a rather successful anime that generally got universal praise even outside of the hardcore Type-Moon fandom. Fate/Apocrypha’s anime is on the way. Having an anime tie-in is pretty much a guaranteed boost in sales for anime manga or light novel. If either of these were successful if would really open the door for any other Type-Moon light novels.

While both series have manga adaptations I really want to get the original source material and see how it reads. I don’t really have that much more to say about these two. They seem such obvious picks I’m a little surprised no one has licensed these two already.

3. Go For the Gold – The Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper game

While this is a super fluffy game it has a surprising amount of story packed into it. Mind you it is all Koha-Ace style gag storylines but it is still pretty darn entertaining. The game itself is very solid Power Stone styled arena fighting game which gets the job done. It always seems like there is one mission in everyone’s storyline that is insanely hard out of nowhere but despite that overall it is fun. The real appeal is the silly plot of Taiga Fujimura running her own Holy Grail War with the Tiger Cup as the ultimate prize. At the same time Caster running around in a school girl uniform, Rin and Medusa find cursed glasses, and anything with Irisviel make it worth the price of admission. Some of the game is subbed on YouTube but I would love an official digital release of the game.

It is also the games that added Saber Lion and Magical Caren to the greater Type-Moon pantheon. It also adds Magical Amber and Neco-Arc which is oddly enough one of the strongest official Fate/Stay Night and Tsukihime crossovers outside of the Ahnenerbe. If Ryougi Shiki had wandered in it would have been the grandest of crossovers. Part of me wonders if Fate/Tiger Colosseum is what will actually get a Tsukihime character in Fate/Grand Order before Fate/Extra.

(Watch as they add in Berserker Arcueid to Fate/Grand Order a day or two after I post this.)

2. A Long Book For Just Something Just Talking about Merlin’s Nobel Phantasm – Garden of Avalon



I did not only put this on the list to make sure there was at least one big picture of Artoria. It is distinctly a bonus but Garden of Avalon is on here for multiple reasons. It was a book given with the blu-ray box set of Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works. It has a bunch of stories about Saber and the rest of the Round Table. While they are often mentioned in various materials it is nice to get a little more insight in the Type-Moon versions of these characters. As an aficionado of Arthurian lore I am interested to see an in-depth look at Nasu’s take on the mythos outside of Arthur and Lancelot (and Gawain to some extent).

1. From the Author of Baccano! and Durarara!! ‘Nuff said. – The Fate/Strange Fake manga and novels

I saved the best for last. While Fate/Strange Fake started off as an April Fools joke it has really become a wonderful addition to the Type-Moon universe. It has a really strong set of Servants and Masters but with a distinctly Ryohgo Narita twist. The initial set of Servants is pretty intriguing but the second set of True Servants adds some prized additions. An archer version of Hercules alone would grab the attention of many a fan. I would prefer the light novels but the manga might be an easier sell. I have a feeling this is probably on the fast track for an anime once the novel series is complete. That might just be the spark need to bring this over as an official license.

0. The Hidden Option – The Capsule Servant game

I mostly picked this as my hidden choice because it would be pretty hard to actually get since it is a part of the Fate/Hollow Ataraxia remake for the PS Vita. If it were a standalone game I would have put it on the main list but since it is just a mini-game in a visual novel that probably won’t get licensed anytime soon so I guess it has to go here. Much Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper is has a hysterical Pokemon parody plot with Tower defense gameplay. I would distinctly buy it as a standalone game if the price was right.