Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: I Would Put a Passionlip Picture Here but … Passionlip

- The Play’s The Thing
The first commercials and previews are out for the Fate/Grand Order stage play. It seems to be an adaption of the Camelot arc. I’m also going to link to the ANN article because they have a little more info on the cast and staff.
- Blood Stained Ladies
I case you missed it here are the English trailers for Ushiwakamaru And Atilla in the English version of Grand Order.
- Red Like Roses
While it does not come out until the winter some more art has come out for the Fate/EXTRA Last Encore anime.
- Sleep with the Cast of Extella
These are some unusual Extella goods including ties and pillow cases. There are even regular pillow cases and not just body pillows.
- Sneak Peak Sion
Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]for the PS4 will be playable at EVO Japan this year.
- Second Chance at Triumph
The rerelease of Saber -Triumphant Excalibur from Good Smile is up for preorder.
- Under Cover Jean
This week the Learn More With Manga! made me laugh thanks to Jean’s horrible disguise.
- I see the Moon Cell. I See the Sakura Labyrinth. I see BB’s Water Hyacinth
I mostly posted this for the BB character design sketches because the comic is sort of lame.
- Tamamo Cat is the New Sexy
She may be stealing the style of other ladies but she does it well.
- Screw the Rules, I Have Ramesseum Tentyris
Your move Ozymandias.
- Everyone Wants to be BB
Nightingale also wants in on the hot nurse action.
- Ushiwakamaru: Light vs. Dark
While it is beautiful it also brings up some sad memories of Babylonia.
- Nyaan-Nitocris
It is an obvious combination in retrospect.
- Passion of the Alter Egos
They are quite fetching.
