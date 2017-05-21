All Points Bulletin: Take Me Home to Twin Peaks

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

Twin Peaks Returns Tonight!

Spend sometime remembering your love of Agent Cooper, then get ready for the premiere of the 3rd season! It is kind of amazing how little is known about this much anticipated return.

Spend sometime remembering your love of Agent Cooper, then get ready for the premiere of the 3rd season! It is kind of amazing how little is known about this much anticipated return. Marvel Begs you to Read Their Comics

Even when you really, really don’t want to. The backlash about the Secret Empire event (ie Captain America is a Nazi?!) had Marvel trying to reason with fans even before issue one hit shelves.

The Maidens of Revolution: