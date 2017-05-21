All Points Bulletin: Take Me Home to Twin Peaks

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- So Take, Take Me Home ‘Cause I Don’t Remember
Tune into Oldtaku no Radio as they have on Scott Spaziani to discuss Your Name. The discussion is just as much a discussion of the film’s place in Makoto Shinkai’s filmography as it is a discussion of the film itself.
- The Beginning of the Last Season of Babylon 5
Other than the actual last season. I have only ever seen up to season four of the show but that probably says a lot about season five.
- Battle of the Bloody Historians
Since I love Dan Carlin and Daniele Bolelli and their respective history podcasts a crossover podcast was an absolute treat. This is more of a discussion of the philosophy of history podcasting and a podcast about any one historical podcast.
- The Mecha Battlefield Orphanage of Doom
Carl from Ogiue Maniax pops onto Veef show to discuss Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.
- Twin Peaks Returns Tonight!
Spend sometime remembering your love of Agent Cooper, then get ready for the premiere of the 3rd season! It is kind of amazing how little is known about this much anticipated return.
- Marvel Begs you to Read Their Comics
Even when you really, really don’t want to. The backlash about the Secret Empire event (ie Captain America is a Nazi?!) had Marvel trying to reason with fans even before issue one hit shelves.
The Maidens of Revolution:
