All Points Bulletin: Take Me Home to Twin Peaks

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Twin Peaks Returns Tonight!
    Spend sometime remembering your love of Agent Cooper, then get ready for the premiere of the 3rd season! It is kind of amazing how little is known about this much anticipated return.
  • Marvel Begs you to Read Their Comics
    Even when you really, really don’t want to. The backlash about the Secret Empire event (ie Captain America is a Nazi?!) had Marvel trying to reason with fans even before issue one hit shelves.

hisui_icon_4040_round The Maidens of Revolution:

