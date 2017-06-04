All Points Bulletin: Yo ho! Economics

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Viga
Las VegasAtlantic City
Since many of our readers are in the North East of the United States I will mention that Viga will be a guest at AnimeNEXT this year. She presents some great panels so she is definitely worth a look if you have the chance.
- Sink the Bismarck!
The English navy has one last chance to sink the German Leviathan.
- The Two Faces of the Wolf Goddess
A look at the differences between the Spice and Wolf anime and light novels.
- Can You Draw this Digital Pirate?
A whole slew of online resources for anyone interested in learning about animation.
- Be Just like Me
A wonderful guide on how to be miserable.
- Looking Back on a Pirate’s Life
Remember when you loved The Pirates of the Caribbean movies? Don’t worry, you weren’t wrong (except for the 4th one, that was just bad)!
Advertisements