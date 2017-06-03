Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Bully Bait is Back

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- It’s Clobbering Time
The Capital of Restless Drunk Demons – Rashomon event is back in Grand Order so it is time to beat up Ibaraki Douji for fun and prizes again.
- Time to Switch it Up
Xseed will be showing off the Switch version of Fate/Extella at E3 this year.
- The Case of the Untranslated Light Novels
The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II light novels are getting a manga adaptation.
- Tempted by the Devil
The English version of Fate/Grand Order posted the signature Caster as well as an update to their Facebook campaign.
- The Two Demons Within
Another look at the English previews for Caster and Assassin in Fate/Grand Order.
- Get in LINE
Fate/Grand Order now has an official set of LINE stickers.
- Arts Based Noble Phantasms
Pixiv is going to have a Fate/Grand Order based art contest.
- Apocryphal News
A-1 Pictures made a little newsletter to announce the latest Fate/Apocrypha news.
- All Over the Type-Moon Universe
The July issue of Compace will come with Type-Moon bookmarks from several different Type-Moon titles.
- Not the Grand Order Enkidu
The new opening for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st].
- You Have to Be In it to Win It
The will be a lottery prize event in Japan for Fate/Grand Order merchandise.
- The Joys of Alcoholic Fruit
The return of Shuten Douji means more fan art of her.
- Oni’s Got Back
Apparently, people needed to know what Shuten Douji’s posterior looks like.
- The Ladies of CCC
They are quite bodacious.
- Old Man of the Mountian Becomes the Old Man of the Sea
The Angel That Announces Killer Waves.
- Stamps of The Blood Countess
What if Liz got her own LINE stamps?
- The Return of Ishtar
9 million downloads gave everyone a chance to get Ishtar again.
- Mistress of Medjed
Nitocris is sure getting popular.
- She’s Got Legs
But Nitocris is completely eclipsed by Meltlilith.
