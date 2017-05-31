The May 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Akaoni: Contract with a Vampire (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Aoba-kun’s Confessions – Kodansha USA
- Blade of the Immortal (live-action movie) – Magnet
- Captain Harlock – Seven Seas
- Crisis Girls – Seven Seas
- Demon King Daimaou – J-Novel Club
- Devilman – Seven Seas
The seal upon Go Nagai has been broken!
- Devilman VS. Hades – Seven Seas
- DNA Doesn’t Tell Us – Seven Seas
- Drowning Love – Kodansha USA
- Fauna and the Dragonewt’s Seven Kingdoms – Seven Seas
- Furari – Fanfare/Ponent Mon
- Galaxy Angel Z – RightStuf
I so happy to see more Galaxy Angel from Rightsuf!
- Giant Spider & Me – Seven Seas
- Good Witch of the West – Sentai Filmworks
- Halo Legends – Shout Factory
- High-Rise Invasion – Seven Seas
- I Became the Secretary of a Hero! (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- If It’s For My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord (light novel)- J-Novel Club
- Infinite Dendrogram – J-Novel Club
- Invaders of the Rokujouma!? (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Kasane – Kodansha USA
- MaMaMa: Magical Director Mako-chan’s Magical Guidance – Seven Seas
- Marmalade Boy – Discotek
- Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin: Chronicle of Char and Sayla – RightStuf
- Mononoke Sharing – Seven Seas
- Neo Parasyte m – Kodansha USA
- Ninja Nonsense – RightStuf
Another pleasant if unexpected license rescue.
- Nutcracker Fantasy – Discotek
- Our Precious Conversations – Kodansha USA
- Re:Zero EX (light novel) – Yen Press
- Real Girl – Kodansha USA
EEEEEEEEEEE!!!
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho – Seven Seas
I’m speechless.
- Sorry for My Familiar – Seven Seas
- This Is a Love Story – Kodansha USA
- Tokyo Ghoul (live-action) – Funimation
- Ultra Kaiju Anthropomorphic Project– Seven Seas
- Venice (Jiro Taniguchi) – Fanfare/Ponent Mon
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – Discotek
- Yusen Ruten: An Era of Red – Cross Infinite World
- Your Lie in April (light novel) – Vertical Inc.
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon Prime adding DIVE!!
Not to be confused with Amazon Anime Strike service . . . not sure why that is.
I’m guessing that shows on Amazon Prime video are shows that they assume have a broader appeal to non-otaku like Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter but all the hyper-ANIME stuff is on Anime Strike. But that is just a guess.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding High School DxD, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis, Mikagura School Suite, Romeo x Juliet, Chrono Crusade, The Future Diary, High School DxD New, Endride, El-Hazard: The Wanderers, The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye, The Moment You Fall in Love, Monster Strike the Movie
- Tubi TV adding GANGSTA., Buddy Complex, Cowboy Bebop, .hack//SIGN, Aquarion Evol, .hack//Roots, Aquarion, .hack//Legend of the Twilight, Space Dandy, Ouran High School Host Club, Dance with Devils, Tide-Line Blue, Stratos 4, Ninja Slayer, Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals, Midori Days, Panda-Z the Robonimation, World Trigger
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Hunter x Hunter
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- New Sasuga no Sarutobi Manga Announced
- Manga Adaptation Coming for DIVE!! Novels
- Fate/Zero Manga Getting Bonus Chapter
I am very curious what this will be about. I’m hoping it is come content with the Tiger of Fuyuki.
- Blue Exorcist OVA Bundled with Manga
- TV Anime Green-lit for Yokoso Jitsuryoku Shijo Shugi no Kyoshitsu e Light Novels
- Thermae Romae Manga-ka Drawing New Series About Founder of Vogue Japan
- Anime Film Fireworks Getting Manga Adaptation
- My Neighbor Seki Creator Starting New Manga
- New Manga Neko Master Launching
- Emu Beginning Junketsu S-ko-chan Manga
- Seraph of the End Getting Spin-off Manga
- Gag Anime Seizei Gambare Maho Shojo Kurumi Revealed
- Manga Adaptation of Tow Ubukata’s Juni-nin no Shinitai Kodomo-tachi Novel Starting
- Short Anime Announced for iMarine Project
- Original Anime Project Toji no Miko Revealed
- Chibi Vampire Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Spin-off Manga of Re:Creators Launching
- TV Anime Announced for Imoto Sae Ireba Ii. Light Novels
- Hoseki no Kuni Anime Revealed
- Manga Adaptation of Hina Logi: from Luck & Logic Announced
- Don’t Cry Girl Creator Staring New Manga
- Special Announced for Monster Strike Anime
- Gundam Build _Extra Battle Project Revealed
Finally the cross over between Gundam Build Fighters and Gundam Build Fighters Try we have been waiting for.
- The Severing Crime Edge Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- 4-panel Manga Slow Start Getting TV Anime
- Kado the Right Answer Spin-off Manga Announced
This does seem like a series that would have played well an a manga.
- Pet Girl of Sakurasou and Sword Art Online: Progressive Creators Working on New Anime
- Takashi Nakamura Making CG Short
- Two New Mazinger Manga Launching
- Anime Shorts Revealed for Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine Smartphone Game
- Ojisan and Marshmallow Manga Creator Drawing AKB48 1-Shot
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Action Heroine Cheer Fruits
This is an intriguing title.
- Film Announced for Picture Book Entotsu-cho no Poupelle
- Batman and Justice League Manga Starting
- One-shot from Kin-iro Mosaic Creator Coming
- KANNAsa-n! Manga Getting New Series
- Mamoru Hosoda Reveals Next Movie Mirai
- Chrono Crusade Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Spin-off Manga Announced for City Hunter
- Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga Getting New Chapter
Can we get a new episode of the anime?
- Anime Spin-off Specials Coming for Monster Strike
- Blend S Cafe Series Anime Green-lit
- New Project for Non Non Biyori Launching
- Anime Announced for Adult Manga Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita
- NueN 9 Manga 1-shot Becoming Ongoing Series
- Onsen Yosei Hakone-chan Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Hanamaru Kindergarten Creator Launching New Manga
- New Manga Ai no Noroi Beginning
- Snack World Game Getting New Manga Adaptation
- Hagio Moto Drawing New Chapters of Poe no Ichizoku
- Happy Mania Gets New Manga Chapter
- Web Anime Announced for Childlren’s Books Oshiri Tantei
- Another Crayon Shin-chan Gaiden Season Green-lit
- Kindaichi Case Files Creator and Shima Kosaku Creator Working on Manga Collaboration
Guys, this is called Shima Kosaku Case Files and it is an “escape drama.”
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Two Movies Based on Shishugoku Revealed
- My Little Monster Movie Announced
- KANNAsa-n! TV Series Green-lit
- Film Green-lit for Honey So Sweet Manga
D’awww!
- Koshoku Robot Getting TV Series
- TV Series Green-lit for Saboriman Ametani Kantaro
- Ashi-girl TV Series Starting
- Romance Manga Perfect World Getting Movie
Now I’m interested in this movie and the manga.
- Wanitokagegisu TV Series Announced
Advertisements
One thought on “The May 2017 Line-Up”
Ninja Nonsense isn’t exactly unexpected – they’ve been using Onsokumaru and the Sasuske’s on their packaging and on the site for a while.