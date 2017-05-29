The Speakeasy #089: Super Robot Wars, Cells at Work, Guardians of the Galaxy, PreCure Tsunagaru Pazurun

Ongoing Investigations: PreCure Tsunagaru Pazurun by Bandai Namco Entertainment, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finale from Nintendo, Super Robot Wars V by B. B. Studio, Guardians of the Galaxy by Marvel Studios, Cells at Work! By Akane Shimizu.

Song: “The Exceeder” by JAM Project from Super Robot Wars V

Food for Thought: What is the wildest idea that you think would make a fun manga?

Topics: In This Corner of the World Theatrical Release, Mamoru Hosoda Working on Next Film, Saint Seiya Hollywood Movie, Weekly Shonen Jump Numbers are Down, New Publisher Cross Infinite World, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure App.

DOWNLOAD