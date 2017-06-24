Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Welcome to America!

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- West Coast Envy
Anime Expo will be ground zero for the release of the English version of Fate/Grand Order. Ayako Kawasumi. will be there, therefore, I am automatically jealous.
- Makes Rerolling Much Easier
We unlocked a free 4 Star Servant for the English release of Grand Order. Time to get that Waver Velvet and Hercules starter pack!
- Time to set Your Calendar Reminder
Grand Order finally gets a release time. I guess I will not be playing until Monday.
- Controversial Spellings
A link to the Aniplex stream for the chat about the English version of Grand Order. Here is a summary if you just want to cut to the chase.
- Meanwhile Back in Japan
A bit of info about the Epic of Remnant Part 2 has come out prior to the streaming event on Wednesday.
- An Archer Not Named EMIYA
And he uses a bow no less.
- What a Mismatched Trio
Scáthach, Darius III, and Arjuna each get their own English trailer for the English version of Grand Order.
