All Points Bulletin: Harry Potter and the Hot-blooded Podcast

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Wizarding World Book Club

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone, Pottermore is hosting a series of special book club discussions as they re-read the entire series.

Alain’s picks:

I just re-read Harry Potter last year, so now I’m more looking forward to the next installment of Fantastic Beasts!