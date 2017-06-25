All Points Bulletin: Harry Potter and the Hot-blooded Podcast

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Wizarding World Book Club
    Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone, Pottermore is hosting a series of special book club discussions as they re-read the entire series.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

  • Iron-blooded, Cold-blooded, Hot-blooded Podcast
    Two sets of opinions on Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans:

  • The Fall of Civilization
    The Bronze Age Collapse is one of the greatetest myseries in hisotry. Why did all the cvilizations in the Mediterranean fall part in only 50 years? This first part puts all the major players on the baord.
  • Console Game Love
    A look at some overlooked console game just in case the Steam Summer sale was not enough fr you.
  • Lies of the Confederation
    A few qucik clarifications and corrections about The Articles of Confederation.

narutaki_icon_4040_round I just re-read Harry Potter last year, so now I’m more looking forward to the next installment of Fantastic Beasts!

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s