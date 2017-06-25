All Points Bulletin: Harry Potter and the Hot-blooded Podcast

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Wizarding World Book Club
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone, Pottermore is hosting a series of special book club discussions as they re-read the entire series.
- Iron-blooded, Cold-blooded, Hot-blooded Podcast
Two sets of opinions on Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans:
- The Cockpit: Everyone Hates Iok (and with good reason)
- The Veef Show: The Yummy Butterfly Review
- The Fall of Civilization
The Bronze Age Collapse is one of the greatetest myseries in hisotry. Why did all the cvilizations in the Mediterranean fall part in only 50 years? This first part puts all the major players on the baord.
- Console Game Love
A look at some overlooked console game just in case the Steam Summer sale was not enough fr you.
- Lies of the Confederation
A few qucik clarifications and corrections about The Articles of Confederation.
I just re-read Harry Potter last year, so now I’m more looking forward to the next installment of Fantastic Beasts!
